SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Day two in Murdaugh trial underway, pre-trial motions to be heard

Alex Murdaugh on the second day of the murder trial.
Alex Murdaugh on the second day of the murder trial.(WIS News 10)
By WIS News 10 Staff, Nick Neville, Greg Adaline and Nevin Smith
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The second day of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial is underway. Tuesday morning saw Alex Murdaugh arrive shortly after 9 a.m.

RELATED COVERAGE

LIVE BLOG: Day 2 of jury selection begins in Alex Murdaugh trial

Jurors continue to be screened. Over 900 were initially summoned. The process is aiming to find if any of the jurors have a relationship with a list of more than 250 potential witnesses. The list is so long WIS’ Nick Neville reported Judge Clifton Newman took nearly 12 minutes to read the entire list to potential jurors.

The list includes names like Buster Murdaugh, Alex’s only surviving son, and Curtis ‘Eddie’ Smith, the man accused of shooting Murdaugh in an alleged insurance fraud scheme.

Court went into recess Tuesday at around 11: 30 a.m. Newman ordered the remaining potential jurors to return to court at 11 a.m. Wednesday. He said the trial is expected to last at least three weeks.

Pre-trial motions are scheduled to be heard Tuesday afternoon. They are likely to be focused on the evidence that can be included. Mudaugh’s defense has filed motions to exclude evidence from numerous other financial crimes Murdaugh is charged with and blood splatter evidence.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student injured at Richland District 2 school.
Richland Co. releases statement on student injured at school
Accused serial rapist arrested by Richland County deputies.
Accused ‘serial rapist’ behind bars, Richland Co. deputies looking for more victims
Brookhaven resident not happy with HOA.
Homeowner’s association under scrutiny by Columbia residents
Teenager dies after collision in Kershaw County.
Teen dies after crash in Kershaw County
According to the SCHP, one person is deceased after a collision on Ridgeway Road near Carriage...
One dead, one hospitalized after fatal collision in Kershaw County

Latest News

Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County Courthouse Tuesday...
LIVE BLOG: Day 2 of jury selection begins in Alex Murdaugh trial
Law enforcement agencies kick-off 2023 South Carolina Special Olympics
Video: Special Olympics South Carolina law enforcement torch run kick-off
Jury selection analysis with attorney Carl B. Grant
The Columbia Police are investigating a shooting incident.
Police investigating Columbia hotel shooting incident