Day two in Murdaugh trial underway, pre-trial motions to be heard

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The second day of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial is underway. Tuesday morning saw Alex Murdaugh arrive shortly after 9 a.m.

Court is now in recess. Judge Newman has told all qualified remaining jurors to return at 11 AM tomorrow for continued questioning.



Defense and prosecution will then have opportunity to dismiss number of jurors.



Jurors continue to be screened. Over 900 were initially summoned. The process is aiming to find if any of the jurors have a relationship with a list of more than 250 potential witnesses. The list is so long WIS’ Nick Neville reported Judge Clifton Newman took nearly 12 minutes to read the entire list to potential jurors.

The list includes names like Buster Murdaugh, Alex’s only surviving son, and Curtis ‘Eddie’ Smith, the man accused of shooting Murdaugh in an alleged insurance fraud scheme.

Court went into recess Tuesday at around 11: 30 a.m. Newman ordered the remaining potential jurors to return to court at 11 a.m. Wednesday. He said the trial is expected to last at least three weeks.

Pre-trial motions are scheduled to be heard Tuesday afternoon. They are likely to be focused on the evidence that can be included. Mudaugh’s defense has filed motions to exclude evidence from numerous other financial crimes Murdaugh is charged with and blood splatter evidence.

