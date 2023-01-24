Soda City Live: Contemporaries Secret Garden Affair Ball at Columbia Museum of Art

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Prepare to wear your most elegant regency-era floral attire for a secret garden affair.

This weekend, an affiliate of the Columbia Museum of Art, “the Contemporaries” will be hosting their annual ball.

There will be food, entertainment and an opportunity to learn about local art pieces and to bid on them.

The Event will be Saturday, January 28th and tickets are $125 per person.

For more information, click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.