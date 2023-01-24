SkyView
Columbia City Council holding special election for vacant District Four seat

City of Columbia
City of Columbia(City of Columbia press release)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Updated: 7 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia has announced that a special election for District Four will be held on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

The two candidates officially in the race are Beatrice King and Peter M. Brown.

The candidate to win the race will serve a term that ends on Dec. 31, 2025.

This special election comes weeks after the death of Councilman Joe Taylor, Jr. Taylor, who was in the middle of completing his first year as a council member in the district (sworn in last year on Jan. 4).

Residents who want to vote in the upcoming election must be registered by Monday, February 27, 2023.

To register contact the County Board of Voter Registration at (803)576-2240.

