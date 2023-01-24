Carolina Springs Middle School students arrested for texting threats to classmates

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Two Carolina Springs Middle School students are charged with making direct threats against students at their school.

According to officials, the students used a fake app to create a fake telephone number to text threats to multiple students.

Investigators say the students’ names will not be released as they both are under the age of 18.

The students were released to their parents after being charged. They will appear in Lexington County Family Court at a later date.

