Camden names interim police chief, taps former deputy chief

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Camden announced Monday the appointment of a new interim police chief. Darren Norris will take the position effective Jan. 28.

Camden City Manager Joe Rorie said, “We are pleased that Chief Norris will be joining us in this role and will be building upon the foundation laid by our retiring Chief Joe Floyd.”

Norris said, “I am honored to have been selected as Interim Chief of the Camden Police Department.”

Norris’ appointment comes just days before Floyd is scheduled to retire on Feb. 1. This announcement comes after Capt. Tom Borowski submitted a resignation effective on Jan. 27. Rorie had named Borowski interim chief prior to his resignation.

Norris retired as a Deputy Chief of Police in 2019. He has 27 years of active service in his career. His previous assignments have included patrol, K-9 handler, narcotics investigation, training, and management.

Norris has worked as a federal task force officer and Special Operations Division Commander. He has provided instruction through the SC Criminal Justice Academy. He teaches patrol operations and leadership and lectures on security.

Most recently he served as the Assistant Chief of Police for the town of Springfield, SC.

Norris said. “I look forward to working with the dedicated men and women of the department and the community to keep Camden a safe place to live, work, and visit.”

