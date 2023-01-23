Two S.C. fire crews battle house fire in Clarendon County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Clarendon County Fire Rescue reports crews from Clarendon and the Santee Fire Department battled a house fire Sunday evening.

Crews said firefighters arrived at a house on the 2000 block of Dingle Pond Road around 5:15 p.m. on January 22. When firefighters came to the scene, crews immediately set up two lines of attack to stop the blaze coming from the home.

Clarendon County Fire Rescue sent five engines and one medic unit to the scene, while the Santee Fire Department sent a tanker and personnel.

The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office handled traffic around the area of the fire.

No one was injured in the fire and all people who were in the house at the time of the blaze were accounted for according to firefighters.

Clarendon County Fire Rescue has not said what started the fire.

