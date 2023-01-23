South Congaree mobile home residents face evictions and closing parks

SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - A group of South Congaree mobile home residents has a ticking clock for finding a new home.

For some, their time to find that home may be getting slashed.

In November, the South Congaree Town Council denied an appeal by landlord Naomi Halter to have her business licenses re-instated.

The vote required Halter to inform residents they had 30 days to leave the four impacted mobile home parks.

The council delayed implementation of the vote until Jan. 31, effectively giving residents until March 2, 2023, to leave.

Halter’s licenses had been revoked that summer after some properties were a drain on town resources and violating town ordinances.

On Jan. 10, Halter was arrested for operating without a business license by allegedly renting out a mobile home.

The same day, she filed eight eviction cases over unpaid rent for residents in the impacted parks. She filed another 10 on Jan. 19.

If successful, the eviction cases could result in the tenants being removed before March 2.

Some tenants filed documents to fight the proceedings, but their arguments could be moot given the parks’ closure.

Halter declined to comment on this story.

One of the tenants facing eviction is Tonia Jackson. She admitted to WIS she hadn’t paid December or January rent due to the cost of living.

She said she is unsure where she’ll go.

“I’m just not going to be homeless, that’s all I know. I’m not going to be homeless. Stuff is just so high. It’s like they’re almost expecting for people to fail to be homeless. I can’t be homeless, I refuse to be homeless,” she said.

Latonya Dantzler is another impacted mobile home resident. She is not facing eviction but is also unclear about what’s next for her family.

“I might just have to put myself in a motel to stay out of it. I don’t have the money. I really don’t. So I’ve been trying to find places that can meet my standards for my rent or my income. Everything is high,” she said.

Mission Lexington is a non-profit organization that operates in the area.

Director of Social Services Alesia Dunham said the organization is aware of the situation and is willing to help.

“In this situation, they are needing assistance with moving expenses, like your deposit, your first month’s rent, and even sometimes electric. So in those situations, we help in any way that we can,” she said.

