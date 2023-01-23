Soda City Live: Toast and Jam Session with local music and visual artist

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local artist is combining his love for visual art and music with an upcoming listening event and showcase entitled the “Toast and Jam Session Mixer”.

Artist Yeshaya “Yyusri” Drayton along with community organizer and liaison Jared Johnson will be hosting the event.

The pair are gearing up to bring great things to the Waverly Community. This session will serve as a segway to future work.

Toast and Jam Session mixer (clear)

Click here for more on the artist.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.