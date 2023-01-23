SkyView
Soda City Live: R1 Champ aims to increase positive male role models in district one schools

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland School District One recently launched an initiative that aims to provide students with access to more positive male role models in schools.

R1 Champs: Caring Hearts Making Positive Shifts currently has a team of volunteers, but the program is seeking additional individuals interested in becoming role models.

Click here to apply. Click here for more information.

