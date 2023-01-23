SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Calling all seniors to walk, walk, walk!

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In just a couple of hours, a new senior walking program will kick off and you’re invited. The program is twice a week in Columbia and is free. This opportunity is being offered through Senior Resources.

Andrew Boozer is the executive director and Beth Struble is the director of development. They joined Soda City Live to let seniors know how beneficial this program can be for their physical, mental, emotional, and social health.

The six-week senior walking program kicks off today at 5:30 p.m. It will be every Monday and Wednesday at 10 a.m., and 5:30 p.m. Meet at the Drew Wellness Center’s outdoor walking path at 2101 Walker Solomon Way in Columbia.

And if you join the group for two walks a week, you’ll receive a free entry into the March for Meals walk which is March 4.

For more information, call 803-252-7734 or email Beth at estruble@seniorresourcesinc.org.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student injured at Richland District 2 school.
Richland Co. releases statement on student injured at school
Gabrielle Wilson was charged in connection to a collision that sent a Richland County deputy to...
Woman charged in collision that sent Richland County deputy to hospital
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a victim outside with a gunshot wound.
RCSD investigating shooting on Columbia NE Drive that left one person dead
According to the SCHP, one person is deceased after a collision on Ridgeway Road near Carriage...
One dead, one hospitalized after fatal collision in Kershaw County
Accused serial rapist arrested by Richland County deputies.
Accused ‘serial rapist’ behind bars, Richland Co. deputies looking for more victims

Latest News

Soda City Live: Toast and jam session mixer
Soda City Live: Toast and jam session mixer
Soda City Live: Richland School District One's R1 Champs program
Soda City Live: Richland School District One's R1 Champs program
WIS: Soda City Live
Soda City Live: Calling all seniors to walk, walk, walk!
New activewear ideas for your fitness goals in 2023.
Soda City Live: Soda City Live: New Year, new activewear