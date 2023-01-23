Soda City Live: Calling all seniors to walk, walk, walk!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In just a couple of hours, a new senior walking program will kick off and you’re invited. The program is twice a week in Columbia and is free. This opportunity is being offered through Senior Resources.

Andrew Boozer is the executive director and Beth Struble is the director of development. They joined Soda City Live to let seniors know how beneficial this program can be for their physical, mental, emotional, and social health.

The six-week senior walking program kicks off today at 5:30 p.m. It will be every Monday and Wednesday at 10 a.m., and 5:30 p.m. Meet at the Drew Wellness Center’s outdoor walking path at 2101 Walker Solomon Way in Columbia.

And if you join the group for two walks a week, you’ll receive a free entry into the March for Meals walk which is March 4.

For more information, call 803-252-7734 or email Beth at estruble@seniorresourcesinc.org.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.