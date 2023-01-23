SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Richland Co. Sheriff provides update in assault investigation

Sheriff Leon Lott gives update on assault investigation.
Sheriff Leon Lott gives update on assault investigation.(clear)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is set to provide an update in an assault investigation.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabrielle Wilson was charged in connection to a collision that sent a Richland County deputy to...
Woman charged in collision that sent Richland County deputy to hospital
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a victim outside with a gunshot wound.
RCSD investigating shooting on Columbia NE Drive that left one person dead
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
According to the SCHP, one person is deceased after a collision on Ridgeway Road near Carriage...
One dead, one hospitalized after fatal collision in Kershaw County
Kershaw County puts the construction of a fire station on pause.
Kershaw Co. postpones construction of fire station following public scrutiny

Latest News

Student injured at Richland District 2 school.
Richland Co. releases statement on student injured at school
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is charged with murder in the June 7, 2021, deaths of...
LIVE BLOG: Audio feed of jury selection in Alex Murdaugh murder case
Teenager dies after collision in Kershaw County.
Teen dies after crash in Kershaw County
Fire Crews from Clarendon and Santee battles Clarendon County house fire.
Two S.C. fire crews battle house fire in Clarendon County