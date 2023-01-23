Richland Co. releases statement on student injured at school

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County School District Two reports a student was injured at Richland Northeast High School Monday morning.

The Richland Two director of communications said the student was injured before school started. Other students witnessed the event while several teachers responded for help.

Counseling staff and social workers are available to speak with students and staff on campus.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

