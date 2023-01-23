SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Read full list of people who may testify in Murdaugh murder trial

Alex Murdaugh trial
Alex Murdaugh trial(WMBF)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The clerk of court released a full list of people who may testify in the murder trial for Alex Murdaugh.

During jury selection on Monday, Judge Clifton Newman asked potential jurors if they had connections to any of the more than 200 people on the witness list.

Notable names on the list include Murdaugh’s oldest son Buster, his brother Randy Murdaugh, his brother-in-law John Marvin Murdaugh, sister-in-law Liz Murdaugh, his former housekeeper’s son Tony Satterfield, and convicted Murdaugh conspirator Russell Lafitte.

Below is the full list of potential witnesses:

Visit the Murdaugh Trial page to keep up with the latest from the courtroom and learn more about the case.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student injured at Richland District 2 school.
Richland Co. releases statement on student injured at school
Gabrielle Wilson was charged in connection to a collision that sent a Richland County deputy to...
Woman charged in collision that sent Richland County deputy to hospital
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a victim outside with a gunshot wound.
RCSD investigating shooting on Columbia NE Drive that left one person dead
According to the SCHP, one person is deceased after a collision on Ridgeway Road near Carriage...
One dead, one hospitalized after fatal collision in Kershaw County
Accused serial rapist arrested by Richland County deputies.
Accused ‘serial rapist’ behind bars, Richland Co. deputies looking for more victims

Latest News

Lexington Co. coroner identifies victim of single-vehicle collision in Swansea
Lexington Co. coroner identifies victim of single-vehicle collision in Swansea
Forest Acres Police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Sunday evening.
Forest Acres Police investigating shooting after man enters woman’s home
Jury selection begins in Murdaugh murder trial
Jury selection begins in Murdaugh murder trial
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Cold tonight with upper 20s, then heavy rain possible for Wednesday