One dead, one injured after fatal collision in Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the SCHP, one person is deceased after a collision on Ridgeway Road near Carriage Lane.

The collision occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22.

The driver of a 2014 Ford F150 was traveling west on Ridgeway Road, and the 2008 Nissan 350Z was traveling east when the Ford hit it.

The driver of the Ford was taken to a nearby hospital, and the driver of the Nissan was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The collision is currently under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

