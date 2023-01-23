SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

One dead, one injured after fatal collision in Kershaw County

According to the SCHP, one person is deceased after a collision on Ridgeway Road near Carriage...
According to the SCHP, one person is deceased after a collision on Ridgeway Road near Carriage Lane.(file)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the SCHP, one person is deceased after a collision on Ridgeway Road near Carriage Lane.

The collision occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22.

The driver of a 2014 Ford F150 was traveling west on Ridgeway Road, and the 2008 Nissan 350Z was traveling east when the Ford hit it.

The driver of the Ford was taken to a nearby hospital, and the driver of the Nissan was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The collision is currently under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karen Dowling, 62, of Port Charlotte, won a $1 million lottery scratch-off jackpot.
Woman turns stop at grocery store into $1M lottery check
Murdaugh
Graphic: Court documents reveal new details in Murdaugh murders
Gabrielle Wilson was charged in connection to a collision that sent a Richland County deputy to...
Woman charged in collision that sent Richland County deputy to hospital
The collision occurred around 8: 20 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, on Charleston Highway near...
Vehicle collision in Lexington County results in hospitalization of deputy
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a victim outside with a gunshot wound.
RCSD investigating shooting on Columbia NE Drive that left one person dead

Latest News

Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh was in a Colleton County courtroom Friday afternoon...
Murdaugh defense says they will remain quiet during murder trial
City of Columbia
City of Columbia hosting annual Black History Heritage Ball
Kershaw County puts the construction of a fire station on pause.
Kershaw Co. postpones construction of fire station following public scrutiny
Kershaw Co. postpones construction of fire station following public scrutiny
Kershaw Co. postpones construction of fire station following public scrutiny