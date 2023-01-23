SkyView
Murdaugh defense says they will remain quiet during murder trial

Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh was in a Colleton County courtroom Friday afternoon...
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh was in a Colleton County courtroom Friday afternoon while a judge heard pending motions.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The day before Alex Murdaugh stands trial for the murders of his wife and youngest son, his defense team is issuing one last statement.

Alex’s defense team, South Carolina lawyers Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, say they want to remain quiet to preserve the integrity of the trial process.

“Our team will not be providing any further statements or responses to anything that occurs at trial,” the statement from the lawyers reads.

Murdaugh is accused of fatally shooting his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and their youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh on their family property in Colleton County on June 7, 2021.

His defense team says they are prepared to challenge those accusations in court and demonstrate the “weakness” in the State’s case against Alex.

“Alex looks forward to this opportunity to clear his name of these heinous charges so that the Attorney General can finally begin looking for the actual killer or killers of Alex’s beloved wife and son,” the statement reads.

In documents filed before the trial, the State has called for representatives from Snapchat and Google to testify during Alex’s murder trial, stating the tech giants have information pertinent to the case.

The State also wants a blood spatter expert in Alex’s murder trial to testify as an expert on a white T-shirt with blood on it that Alex was allegedly wearing the night of the murders. Alex’s defense team has called for the blood spatter expert to be excluded from the trial in favor of another expert who does not agree with what the State’s expert says about how blood transferred to the shirt.

The defense maintains that Alex is innocent and in November filed an alibi claim, that stated Alex was not there at the time of the murders.

The trial starts Monday with jury selection in Walterboro.

