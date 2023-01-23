SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

LIVE BLOG: Audio feed of jury selection in Alex Murdaugh murder case

Alex Murdaugh indicted on two counts of murder in wife’s, son’s deaths
Alex Murdaugh indicted on two counts of murder in wife’s, son’s deaths
By Patrick Phillips, Steven Ardary and WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC/WIS) - The trial of former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh will begin in Walterboro this week with jury selection set to begin Monday morning.

Murdaugh will be tried for two counts of murder and two weapons charges in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and their youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh.

Jury selection began Monday morning. Newman reversed an earlier decision to allow video from the court to be broadcast during the jury selection process, but the court is allowing audio from the live proceeding to be broadcast.

Click here to listen to jury selection.

Follow here for more updates.

Murdaugh’s defense team, attorneys Jim Griffin and state Sen. Dick Harpootlian, released a joint statement Sunday night on the eve of the trial, stating that they would not provide any further statements or responses to anything that occurs during the trial “in order to preserve the integrity of the trial process.”

“We are fully prepared to challenge the State’s allegations, and to demonstrate the weaknesses in the State’s case before a Colleton County jury,” the statement read. “Alex looks forward to this opportunity to clear his name of these heinous charges so that the Attorney General can finally begin looking for the actual killer or killers of Alex’s beloved wife and son.”

Murdaugh told investigators he discovered the bodies of his wife and son at the family’s hunting property in the Islandton community of rural Colleton County after he returned from visiting his ailing father.

The investigation into their killings took many twists and turns with Murdaugh being indicted on scores of financial crime charges. A Colleton County jury indicted him on the murder charges in July of last year, more than a year after the killings.

Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were shot to death at their family property in rural...
Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were shot to death at their family property in rural Colleton County on June 7. Alex Murdaugh, (right), Maggie's husband and Paul's father, along with his other son, Buster, announced a reward for information leading to the conviction of their killers.(Provided)

The indictments alleged he allegedly used two different weapons, a rifle on his wife and a shotgun on his son.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and has maintained his innocence.

“The evidence, in this case, is substantial and it all points to Alex Murdaugh,” Chief Attorney Creighton Waters said.

The trial is expected to last approximately three weeks, about three times longer than most murder trials in the state.

Jury selection could last for most of this first week.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabrielle Wilson was charged in connection to a collision that sent a Richland County deputy to...
Woman charged in collision that sent Richland County deputy to hospital
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a victim outside with a gunshot wound.
RCSD investigating shooting on Columbia NE Drive that left one person dead
According to the SCHP, one person is deceased after a collision on Ridgeway Road near Carriage...
One dead, one hospitalized after fatal collision in Kershaw County
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
Student injured at Richland District 2 school.
Richland Co. releases statement on student injured at school

Latest News

The Alex Murdaugh murder trial is underway at the courthouse.
VIDEO: First day of Murdaugh trial underway, search for jurors difficult
WIS FIRST ALERT WEATHER MIDDAY 1/23/23
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is charged with murder in the June 7, 2021, deaths of...
LIVE BLOG: Audio feed of jury selection in Alex Murdaugh murder case
Sheriff Leon Lott gives update on assault investigation.
Richland Co. Sheriff provides update in assault investigation