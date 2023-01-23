SkyView
Lexington Co. coroner identifies victim of single-vehicle collision in Swansea

Lexington Co. coroner identifies victim of single-vehicle collision in Swansea
Lexington Co. coroner identifies victim of single-vehicle collision in Swansea
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has announced the identity of the person who died in a single-vehicle collision on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.

The collision occurred in the 1600 block of Pine Plain Road in Swansea around 8:30 p.m. in Lexington County.

According to Coroner Fisher, Jackson Ryan Mack, 18, of Gaston was driving north on Pine Plain Road when he left the right side of the roadway and hit a tree.

Mack, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The collision is currently under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

