SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Four Oath Keepers convicted of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy

FILE - Members of the Oath Keepers extremist group stand on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol...
FILE - Members of the Oath Keepers extremist group stand on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. The Capitol riot was the culmination of weeks of preparation and a moment of triumph for the Oath Keepers, federal prosecutor Louis Manzo said Jan. 18, 2023, in closing arguments in the second seditious conspiracy trial against members of the far-right extremist group. The defendants facing jurors in the latest trial are Joseph Hackett, Roberto Minuta, David Moerschel, and Edward Vallejo.(Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
By The Associated Press and MICHAEL KUNZELMAN and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four members of the Oath Keepers were convicted Monday of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack in the second major trial of far-right extremists accused of plotting to forcibly keep President Donald Trump in power.

The verdict against Joseph Hackett of Sarasota, Florida; Roberto Minuta of Prosper, Texas; David Moerschel of Punta Gorda, Florida; and Edward Vallejo of Phoenix, comes weeks after a different jury convicted the group’s leader, Stewart Rhodes, in the mob’s attack that halted the certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

It’s another major victory for the Justice Department, which is also trying to secure sedition convictions against the former leader of the Proud Boys and four associates. The trial against Enrique Tarrio and his lieutenants opened earlier this month in Washington and is expected to last several weeks.

They are some of the most serious cases brought so far in the sweeping Jan. 6 investigation, which continues to grow two years after the riot. The Justice Department has brought nearly 1,000 cases and the tally increases by the week.

Defense attorneys sought to downplay violent messages as mere bluster and said the Oath Keepers came to Washington to provide security at events before the riot. They seized on prosecutors’ lack of evidence that the Oath Keepers had an explicit plan to storm the Capitol before Jan. 6 and told jurors that the extremists who attacked the Capitol acted spontaneously like thousands of other rioters.

____

Richer reported from Boston.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabrielle Wilson was charged in connection to a collision that sent a Richland County deputy to...
Woman charged in collision that sent Richland County deputy to hospital
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a victim outside with a gunshot wound.
RCSD investigating shooting on Columbia NE Drive that left one person dead
According to the SCHP, one person is deceased after a collision on Ridgeway Road near Carriage...
One dead, one hospitalized after fatal collision in Kershaw County
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
Student injured at Richland District 2 school.
Richland Co. releases statement on student injured at school

Latest News

The Food and Drug Administration proposed a simplified approach for future vaccination efforts.
FDA weighs major shift in COVID-19 vaccine strategy
Two men place flowers near Star Dance Studio to honor victims killed in a shooting in Monterey...
Police seek why 72-year-old gunman shot up LA dance hall
Consumer safety advocates want to see more transparency with potentially unsafe products....
Defective: False Sense of Security
Andrew Stern, 28, was arrested on Monday and charged with illegal gambling, possession of a...
Man controlled illegal gambling facility while in prison, police say