Forest Acres Police investigating shooting after man enters woman’s home

FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - The Forest Acres Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred late Sunday evening.

According to law enforcement, officers were responding to reports of an unknown male entering a woman’s apartment around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22.

Officers say when they arrived at the scene they found 28-year-old Davon Tyree Brockenbrough on the floor with a gunshot wound inside the woman’s door.

Officers attempted to render aid and Richland County EMS was called to the scene but found no signs of life.

“We recognize this deadly shooting is one family’s worst nightmare and another family’s tragedy. We also want our community to know there is no threat to the public at this time,” states Forest Acres Police Chief Don Robinson.

The woman was inside her apartment with her child at the time of the incident.

Both woman and child were unharmed.

A gun was recovered at the scene and the Richland County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene also.

It was concluded after an autopsy that was performed this morning, Brockenbrough died of a single gunshot wound.

Officials say once the investigation is concluded, it will be presented to the solicitor’s office to determine if any charges will be brought in the case.

“Right now, it remains unknown why the suspect entered the apartment, and the investigation is ongoing. In the meantime, we recognize the resident’s right to defend her home and family as per the “Castle Doctrine” under South Carolina law. Our officers will continue to investigate this case to the fullest to make sure all the facts are uncovered. As always, we will operate transparently with our community and will update the public on the outcome of this investigation once it is completed,” said Police Chief Don Robinson.

Investigators also say, the department’s victim’s advocate is in contact with the female resident and is offering services.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

