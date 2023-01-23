SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Forest Acres Police investigating shooting after man enters woman’s home

Forest Acres Police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Sunday evening.
Forest Acres Police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Sunday evening.(MGN)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - The Forest Acres Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred late Sunday evening.

According to law enforcement, officers were responding to reports of an unknown male entering a woman’s apartment around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22.

Officers say when they arrived at the scene they found 28-year-old Davon Tyree Brockenbrough on the floor with a gunshot wound inside the woman’s door.

Officers attempted to render aid and Richland County EMS was called to the scene but found no signs of life.

“We recognize this deadly shooting is one family’s worst nightmare and another family’s tragedy. We also want our community to know there is no threat to the public at this time,” states Forest Acres Police Chief Don Robinson.

The woman was inside her apartment with her child at the time of the incident.

Both woman and child were unharmed.

A gun was recovered at the scene and the Richland County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene also.

It was concluded after an autopsy that was performed this morning, Brockenbrough died of a single gunshot wound.

Officials say once the investigation is concluded, it will be presented to the solicitor’s office to determine if any charges will be brought in the case.

“Right now, it remains unknown why the suspect entered the apartment, and the investigation is ongoing. In the meantime, we recognize the resident’s right to defend her home and family as per the “Castle Doctrine” under South Carolina law. Our officers will continue to investigate this case to the fullest to make sure all the facts are uncovered. As always, we will operate transparently with our community and will update the public on the outcome of this investigation once it is completed,” said Police Chief Don Robinson.

Investigators also say, the department’s victim’s advocate is in contact with the female resident and is offering services.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student injured at Richland District 2 school.
Richland Co. releases statement on student injured at school
Gabrielle Wilson was charged in connection to a collision that sent a Richland County deputy to...
Woman charged in collision that sent Richland County deputy to hospital
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a victim outside with a gunshot wound.
RCSD investigating shooting on Columbia NE Drive that left one person dead
According to the SCHP, one person is deceased after a collision on Ridgeway Road near Carriage...
One dead, one hospitalized after fatal collision in Kershaw County
Accused serial rapist arrested by Richland County deputies.
Accused ‘serial rapist’ behind bars, Richland Co. deputies looking for more victims

Latest News

Jury selection begins in Murdaugh murder trial
Jury selection begins in Murdaugh murder trial
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Cold tonight with upper 20s, then heavy rain possible for Wednesday
The Alex Murdaugh murder trial is underway at the courthouse.
VIDEO: First day of Murdaugh trial underway, search for jurors difficult
WIS FIRST ALERT WEATHER MIDDAY 1/23/23