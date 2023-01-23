SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Cold tonight with upper 20s, then heavy rain possible for Wednesday

By Adam Clark
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We are cooling off tonight as winds die down and skies remain clear. Then a First Alert Weather day for Wednesday’s chance of heavy rain and wind.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

  • Cold tonight with temps dropping into the 20s with some patchy fog possible as well.
  • Sunshine again for Tuesday with mid 50s and sunny skies.
  • First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday with heavy rain, storms, and gusty winds.
  • Rain chance is 100% for Wednesday with cloudy skies.
  • Mid 50s Thursday with mostly sunny skies.
  • Friday is chilly with low 30s in the AM and low 50s by the afternoon.
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

We are cooling down tonight! Lows are down to 28 into the early morning hours Tuesday with clear skies and calm winds. Expect some patchy fog as well.

High pressure is over the region Tuesday with sunny skies and upper 50s expected.

A low pressure system quickly moves northeast from the Gulf of Mexico to the Ohio River Valley by Wednesday. This low drags a cold front into the region which brings a 100% chance of rain. Some of the rain could be heavy with over an inch possible in spots. We could have a few storms and the Storm Prediction Center has the entire midlands under the lowest risk of severe weather which is a “marginal” risk of storms (level 1). High temps reaching the upper 60s before the cold air behind the front gets here.

Temps are cooler for Thursday morning with lows into the upper 30s. Highs reach the mid 50s for the afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

Lows are down to 32 Friday morning. Pretty cold again as the winds die down. We have sunny skies with highs in the low 50s.

Saturday morning we are again in the low 40s, but we get back to average with highs reaching 58.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear and cold with lows in the upper 20s, patchy fog is possible.

Tuesday: A very cold start in the upper 20s then mostly sunny with temperatures warming into the upper 50s.

First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Periods of rain that may be heavy at times. Windy too with gusts to 35 mph. Highs in the mid 60s. 100% chance of rain.

Thursday: Mainly sunny and breezy. Highs in the low 50s with winds gusting up to 25 mph.

Friday: Cool sunshine with temperatures in the lower 50s.

Saturday: Morning lows are in the low 30s, with highs reaching the upper 50s.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

