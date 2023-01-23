SkyView
Couple recreates ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Friends’ sets for TV show-themed Airbnbs

A Cincinnati couple created a sitcom themed Airbnb so fans can live inside their favorite show.
By Simone Jameson
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - An Ohio couple created a sitcom-themed Airbnb for short-term renters.

Brenda and Otto Baum and their crew worked for months to make renters feel like they are living in a real-life TV show in what they call their “Sitcom Suites.”

“We really wanted it to feel like you were literally on a set,” Otto Baum said. “If you look at these sets, the walls don’t go all the way up. It’s imaginary. It’s not real.”

The property developers made their unique Airbnb’s based off of sitcom classics “Friends” and “Seinfeld,” which are both exact replicas of the well-known TV shows.

“The door and entry way in Seinfeld I wanted to be perfect because you see Kramer come through that door so many times,” Otto Baum said.

The couple said fans of the shows may notice details from specific episodes.

“There’s board games and an episode [in “Friends”] with The Shining… so we have The Shining in the freezer,” Brenda Baum said.

The Baums’ concept for these one bedroom-one bathroom Sitcom Suites came in the height of the pandemic, out of the couple’s love for the shows and watching them for hours with their kids in quarantine. They put their plan into action in October.

“We thought it’d be kind of fun to go see a set, and what would be even cooler would be to sit in a set and live in a set,” Otto said.

Finding all of the furnishings, pictures and more to match came with its own unique challenges. It took more than three months to complete the project. They said they had to travel to seven different states just to find the perfect replicas.

“It’s a tiny set and a tiny room. At the end of the day, you have a finite amount of square footage,” Otto Baum said. “So, that’s probably been the biggest challenge.”

But the final product made it all worthwhile.

Otto Baum said they wanted guests to feel nostalgic while staying at one of the suites.

“I think it’ll be unique to each person but essentially take you back to a time and place,” he said. “That’s what I envision.”

Both the “Friends” and “Seinfeld”-themed Airbnbs will be available to book on April 1 and the price will start at $175 per night.

The couple is also working on “Golden Girls” and “Schitt’s Creek”-themed Airbnbs that should be ready later on this year.

