Chris Pratt stops by Upstate restaurant on Sunday afternoon

Hollywood Star Chris Pratt stopped by Southern Culture Kitchen and Bar in Greenville on Sunday. The restaurant shared photos on their Facebook page.
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Southern Culture Kitchen & Bar announced that actor Chris Pratt stopped by the restaurant on Sunday and enjoyed a meal there during his time in Greenville.

Pratt took the time to take pictures with the staff and chef which the restaurant posted to social media.

Pratt is known for playing Andy Dwyer on the popular sitcom Parks and Recreation. He became a Hollywood star after his performances on film series, playing Star-Lord in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Owen Grady in Jurassic World and its two sequels.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

