Woodland’s Kam Pringle commits to South Carolina

Football
Football
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Woodland junior offensive tackle Kam Pringle verbally committed to South Carolina on Sunday afternoon.

The top prospect in the Lowcountry and one of the top ranked offensive tackles in the nation in the Class of 2024, Pringle chose the Gamecocks in a ceremony at Woodland High.

Pringle picked USC over his other top 6 schools of Clemson, Florida, Georgia, NC State and Tennessee.

At 6′7 and well over 300 pounds, Pringle will be a candidate to see the field early for the Gamecocks.

