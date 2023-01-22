Woman charged in collision that sent Richland County deputy to hospital

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A deputy from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department was injured and hospitalized after a collision on Saturday night.

According to officials, the collision occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, at the intersection of North Pine Road and Farrow Road.

Deputy Kameron Locklear was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for an arm injury.

The deputy was later released from the hospital and officials say she is recovering.

The driver of the vehicle who authorities say is at fault, is 29-year-old Gabrielle Wilson.

Wilson was charged with driving under the influence and driving under suspension.

She was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

The collision is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.