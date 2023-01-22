SkyView
Woman charged in collision that sent Richland County deputy to hospital

Gabrielle Wilson was charged in connection to a collision that sent a Richland County deputy to...
Gabrielle Wilson was charged in connection to a collision that sent a Richland County deputy to the hospital.(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A deputy from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department was injured and hospitalized after a collision on Saturday night.

According to officials, the collision occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, at the intersection of North Pine Road and Farrow Road.

Deputy Kameron Locklear was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for an arm injury.

The deputy was later released from the hospital and officials say she is recovering.

The driver of the vehicle who authorities say is at fault, is 29-year-old Gabrielle Wilson.

Wilson was charged with driving under the influence and driving under suspension.

She was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

The collision is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

