SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Kershaw Co. postpones construction of fire station following public scrutiny

By Andrew Fancher
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A capital project in the unincorporated town of Cassatt is under scrutiny by neighboring residents and elected officials.

Within a 12-acre stretch of the Kershaw County property on highway SC-1 N., four acres of vegetation were recently stripped to accommodate an incoming fire station.

This project is being installed directly next door to the only house within a half-mile radius.

“My wife and I are not opposed to having a firehouse on the property, we’re just opposed to having it right in our backyard,” said Jim Gadsby, the homeowner.

Gatsby and his wife are in the process of renovating a property they purchased in 2021.

The Pennsylvania natives chose Kershaw County for its solitude and privacy. This is a luxury now replaced with construction and uncertainty.

“No one here working on the property, none of the council people, none of the people in charge - they’re not going to be here. We have to live with this for the rest of our lives,” continued Gadsby.

WIS reached out to the district’s councilman, Danny Catoe, who deferred all questions to Kershaw County Administrator, Danny Templar.

Templar postponed construction of the fire station on Thursday. He never responded to our phone calls or emails.

“I’m just going to tell you straight, no one is seeming to want to accept responsibility, so I will,” said Kershaw County Councilman Jimmy Jones on Saturday.

Jones told WIS the incoming firehouse has prompted more questions than answers between County Chairwoman Katie Guinn and him.

They cite tremendous confusion on the capital projects description, as well as price. Jones confirmed with WIS that the construction project is already costing local taxpayers.

“That’s exactly why I’m taking it to County Council. I’m the one who put it on the agenda. I’m the one who have asked for a public presentation. And, if things weren’t done correctly, I’m going to hold someone accountable. As simple as that,” concluded Jones.

The future of this project rests in a Kershaw County Council meeting set for Tue., Jan. 24 at 6:00 p.m.

Jones hopes the county will relocate the project further away from Gadsby’s home.

The couple has launched an online petition to move the firehouse to a separate corner of the 12-acre property.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karen Dowling, 62, of Port Charlotte, won a $1 million lottery scratch-off jackpot.
Woman turns stop at grocery store into $1M lottery check
Murdaugh
Graphic: Court documents reveal new details in Murdaugh murders
The collision occurred around 8: 20 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, on Charleston Highway near...
Vehicle collision in Lexington County results in hospitalization of deputy
Crowntown Cannibus store manager Connie Jackson has been arrested in connection with a five...
Columbia police say they found 20 pounds of real marijuana at a CBD store in Five Points
Wanted in two separate cases of burglary and indecent exposure in Sumter.
Sumter Police searching for man wanted for burglary, indecent exposure

Latest News

Kershaw Co. postpones construction of fire station following public scrutiny
Kershaw Co. postpones construction of fire station following public scrutiny
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a victim outside with a gunshot wound.
RCSD investigating shooting on Columbia NE Drive that one person dead
Gabrielle Wilson was charged in connection to a collision that sent a Richland County deputy to...
Woman charged in collision that sent Richland County deputy to hospital
Clemson fan putt
Clemson student sinks putt during halftime of basketball game, wins $10,000