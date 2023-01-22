Kershaw Co. postpones construction of fire station following public scrutiny

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A capital project in the unincorporated town of Cassatt is under scrutiny by neighboring residents and elected officials.

Within a 12-acre stretch of the Kershaw County property on highway SC-1 N., four acres of vegetation were recently stripped to accommodate an incoming fire station.

This project is being installed directly next door to the only house within a half-mile radius.

“My wife and I are not opposed to having a firehouse on the property, we’re just opposed to having it right in our backyard,” said Jim Gadsby, the homeowner.

Gatsby and his wife are in the process of renovating a property they purchased in 2021.

The Pennsylvania natives chose Kershaw County for its solitude and privacy. This is a luxury now replaced with construction and uncertainty.

“No one here working on the property, none of the council people, none of the people in charge - they’re not going to be here. We have to live with this for the rest of our lives,” continued Gadsby.

WIS reached out to the district’s councilman, Danny Catoe, who deferred all questions to Kershaw County Administrator, Danny Templar.

Templar postponed construction of the fire station on Thursday. He never responded to our phone calls or emails.

“I’m just going to tell you straight, no one is seeming to want to accept responsibility, so I will,” said Kershaw County Councilman Jimmy Jones on Saturday.

Jones told WIS the incoming firehouse has prompted more questions than answers between County Chairwoman Katie Guinn and him.

They cite tremendous confusion on the capital projects description, as well as price. Jones confirmed with WIS that the construction project is already costing local taxpayers.

“That’s exactly why I’m taking it to County Council. I’m the one who put it on the agenda. I’m the one who have asked for a public presentation. And, if things weren’t done correctly, I’m going to hold someone accountable. As simple as that,” concluded Jones.

The future of this project rests in a Kershaw County Council meeting set for Tue., Jan. 24 at 6:00 p.m.

Jones hopes the county will relocate the project further away from Gadsby’s home.

The couple has launched an online petition to move the firehouse to a separate corner of the 12-acre property.

