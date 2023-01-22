SkyView
Gamecocks to host Razorbacks for ‘We Back Pat’ game

The Gamecocks are facing off against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today, the University of South Carolina’s women’s basketball team is hosting the Razorbacks at 3 p.m.

USC is attempting to continue a 19-game win streak.

On Thursday, Zia Cooke led South Carolina to a 96-48 victory against Vanderbilt, putting up 17 points in the matchup.

The team is heading into the matchup with 82.4 points per game average on the season, 18.6 more than Arkansas’s 63.8 per game average.

The last time the teams met was in the 2022 SEC Tournament, a matchup the Gamecocks won 76-54.

The game will be televised on ESPN2.

