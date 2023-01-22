SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

City of Columbia hosting annual Black History Heritage Ball

City of Columbia
City of Columbia(City of Columbia press release)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is hosting its annual Black History Heritage Ball on February 26, 2023.

The ball will take place at Hyatt Park (950 Jackson Avenue) at 3 p.m. The dress code is African Attire and seating is limited.

City of Columbia is hosting its annual Black History Heritage Ball on February 26, 2023.
City of Columbia is hosting its annual Black History Heritage Ball on February 26, 2023.(City of Columbia)

Councilman Rev. Edward H. McDowell, Jr. will be the guest speaker for the ball and it will feature food, music, dancing, and more.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance at Hyatt Park or the Parks and Recreation Administrative Office.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karen Dowling, 62, of Port Charlotte, won a $1 million lottery scratch-off jackpot.
Woman turns stop at grocery store into $1M lottery check
Murdaugh
Graphic: Court documents reveal new details in Murdaugh murders
The collision occurred around 8: 20 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, on Charleston Highway near...
Vehicle collision in Lexington County results in hospitalization of deputy
Crowntown Cannibus store manager Connie Jackson has been arrested in connection with a five...
Columbia police say they found 20 pounds of real marijuana at a CBD store in Five Points
Wanted in two separate cases of burglary and indecent exposure in Sumter.
Sumter Police searching for man wanted for burglary, indecent exposure

Latest News

Dunkin' is offering free coffee for a year
Sumter Dunkin’ to celebrate re-opening with free coffee for a year giveaway
A Lugoff-Elgin High School student has organized a donation drive for families affected by...
Lugoff-Elgin High student organizing donation drive for families affected by tornadoes in Selma, Al
FILE PHOTO: Celebrations returned in 2022 for St. Pat's in Five Points after being canceled for...
Musical lineup unveiled for 2023 St. Pat’s in Five Points
There are numerous ways the group can help you get started in holding your own personal trash...
Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: How to start your own cleanup group