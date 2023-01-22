City of Columbia hosting annual Black History Heritage Ball

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is hosting its annual Black History Heritage Ball on February 26, 2023.

The ball will take place at Hyatt Park (950 Jackson Avenue) at 3 p.m. The dress code is African Attire and seating is limited.

City of Columbia is hosting its annual Black History Heritage Ball on February 26, 2023. (City of Columbia)

Councilman Rev. Edward H. McDowell, Jr. will be the guest speaker for the ball and it will feature food, music, dancing, and more.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance at Hyatt Park or the Parks and Recreation Administrative Office.

