Aiken County investigation of dead one-year-old is underway

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a one-year-old child.

On Friday night, just after 9:30 p.m., Aiken County Emergency Medical Service responded to a call of an unresponsive child at a home on L and L Lane, just outside of downtown Aiken.

The Coroner’s Office says the baby was found in cardiac arrest when officials arrived on scene and was then transported to Aiken Regional Medical Centers where they were pronounced dead.

The infant was identified as Alexavia Aguirre and the Coroner’s Office says they will be autopsied Tuesday morning in Newberry, South Carolina to determine the cause of death.

This investigation will be done together with the Aiken County Coroner’s Office and Sheriff’s Office.

