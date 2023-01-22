SkyView
Aiken County investigation of dead one-year-old is underway

Autopsy to take place on Tuesday
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Aiken County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a one-year-old child.

On Friday night, just after 9:30 p.m., Aiken County Emergency Medical Service responded to a call of an unresponsive child at a home on L and L Lane, just outside of downtown Aiken.

The Coroner’s Office says the baby was found in cardiac arrest when officials arrived on scene and was then transported to Aiken Regional Medical Centers where they were pronounced dead.

The infant was identified as Alexavia Aguirre and the Coroner’s Office says they will be autopsied Tuesday morning in Newberry, South Carolina to determine the cause of death.

This investigation will be done together with the Aiken County Coroner’s Office and Sheriff’s Office.

News 12 will continue to follow this death as information becomes available.

