Vehicle collision in Lexington County results in hospitalization of deputy

The collision occurred around 8: 20 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, on Charleston Highway near Frontier Road.
By Tiffany Rigby
Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle collision in Lexington County after a deputy was taken to a nearby hospital.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, the collision occurred around 8: 20 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, on Charleston Highway near Frontier Road.

The deputy was on duty and driving a marked patrol vehicle at the time of the crash.

He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle involved was not injured.

