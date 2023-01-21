SkyView
USC men’s basketball faces Auburn at Colonial Life Arena

South Carolina head coach Lamont Paris, left, speaks with Gregory Jackson II (23) during the...
South Carolina head coach Lamont Paris, left, speaks with Gregory Jackson II (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)(Sean Rayford | AP)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today the University of South Carolina’s Men’s Basketball team is taking on the Auburn Tigers at 3:30 p.m.

The Gamecocks are 1-4 in the conference and coming off a loss to Ole Miss, but they also beat Clemson earlier this season and took down Kentucky on the road.

Auburn will be looking to make five straight wins this Saturday in South Carolina.

Auburn leads 29-19 in the all-time series with USC and has won the last five meetings between the two schools.

The Tigers won both games last year against the Gamecocks.

The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

