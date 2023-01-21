USC men’s basketball faces Auburn at Colonial Life Arena

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today the University of South Carolina’s Men’s Basketball team is taking on the Auburn Tigers at 3:30 p.m.

The Gamecocks are 1-4 in the conference and coming off a loss to Ole Miss, but they also beat Clemson earlier this season and took down Kentucky on the road.

Auburn will be looking to make five straight wins this Saturday in South Carolina.

Auburn leads 29-19 in the all-time series with USC and has won the last five meetings between the two schools.

The Tigers won both games last year against the Gamecocks.

The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

