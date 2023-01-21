Sumter Police searching for man wanted for burglary, indecent exposure

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a man who is wanted for two unrelated cases that occurred earlier this month.

According to the SPD, James Lamont Brown, 41, of Cuttino Road is accused of breaking into a Guyton Street home on Wednesday, Jan. 18, and taking several items.

He is also accused of an incident on Friday, Jan. 13, where exposed himself while at a Broad Street business.

Warrants have been issued in both cases and police are urging anyone with information about Brown to call them at 803-436-2700.

