One person dead after single-vehicle collision in Saluda County

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the SCHP, one person was pronounced deceased after a single-vehicle collision in Saluda County on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.

The collision occurred around 10 p.m. on May Branch Road, near Main Road and about ten miles west of Saluda.

According to Master Trooper James G. Miller, a 2017 Nissan Altima was traveling south on May Branch Road when the car ran off the side of the road and hit a mailbox, went into a ditch, and then flipped over.

This collision is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.