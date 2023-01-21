SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Charlotte FC announces plans for celebration of life in memory of Anton Walkes

Walkes, 25, sustained fatal injuries in a boating accident in Florida on Wednesday.
Charlotte FC will hold a celebration of life on Tuesday afternoon at Bank of America Stadium.
Charlotte FC will hold a celebration of life on Tuesday afternoon at Bank of America Stadium.(Alana McCallion | Alana McCallion)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Football Club has announced plans for a celebration of life in memory of Anton Walkes, who died due to injuries sustained in a boating accident earlier this week.

Walkes, a 25-year-old defender, suffered the fatal injuries in south Florida on Wednesday. He passed away at the hospital on Thursday.

In the hours following his death, Charlotte FC supporters lined the gates of Bank of America Stadium with flowers, signs and jerseys.

Tributes poured in from across the city, country and football landscape everywhere.

On Tuesday, supporters will be invited to a celebration of life at Bank of America Stadium.

The stadium’s East Gate will open at 2 p.m., with the ceremony slated to begin at 3 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to wear black Charlotte FC gear and ‘Newly Minted’ kits.

Matchday stadium protocols and policies will be in place, including clear bag policies, and attendees will be responsible for their own parking arrangements.

Related: ‘Today we’re one’: Charlotte FC supporters hold vigil for Anton Walkes

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCSD deputies were shot at while serving an eviction notice Friday morning in Columbia.
RCSD deputies shot at while serving eviction in Columbia
Crowntown Cannibus store manager Connie Jackson has been arrested in connection with a five...
Columbia police say they found 20 pounds of real marijuana at a CBD store in Five Points
Murdaugh
Graphic: Court documents reveal new details in Murdaugh murders
FILE PHOTO
Lonnie B. Nelson in ‘secure’ status, RCSD searching nearby
The Lexington police is searching for two alleged shoplifters.
Police searching for shoplifters who allegedly stole over $4,800 from Lexington Ulta Beauty

Latest News

South Carolina head coach Lamont Paris talks with South Carolina guard Chico Carter Jr. (2)...
Broome’s season-high 27 powers No. 16 Auburn to win
South Carolina head coach Lamont Paris, left, speaks with Gregory Jackson II (23) during the...
USC men’s basketball faces Auburn at Colonial Life Arena
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston shoots a 3-pointer against Auburn during the first half of...
Boston matches program record with 72 career double-doubles
Vanderbilt guard Ciaja Harbison (11) shoots against South Carolina guard Kierra Fletcher, left,...
Boston leads No. 1 Gamecocks over short-handed Vandy 96-48