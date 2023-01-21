SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

School cafeteria worker arrested for selling food laced with pot, authorities say

Tymetrica Cohns, a school cafeteria worker, is facing charges for selling baked goods laced...
Tymetrica Cohns, a school cafeteria worker, is facing charges for selling baked goods laced with marijuana, according to authorities.(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rian Chatman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTWOOD, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A school cafeteria worker in Louisiana is accused of selling food containing marijuana.

WAFB reports 45-year-old Tymetrica Cohns, a temporary cafeteria worker at Jewel M. Sumner High School, was arrested on Friday for reportedly selling homemade baked goods laced with marijuana.

Authorities in Tangipahoa Parish said they were notified through a Crime Stoppers app that a cafeteria worker was allegedly selling homemade edibles.

“I want to commend this student who saw something and used the app to bring this threat to the attention of our school officials and law enforcement,” said Tangipahoa Parish School Superintendent Melissa Stilley.

According to Stilley, Cohns was a substitute worker hired by a staffing service that places fill-in employees within schools.

“The safety of our students is of the utmost importance to our school system,” Stilley said.

Officials did not immediately release any further information regarding the incident.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCSD deputies were shot at while serving an eviction notice Friday morning in Columbia.
RCSD deputies shot at while serving eviction in Columbia
Crowntown Cannibus store manager Connie Jackson has been arrested in connection with a five...
Columbia police say they found 20 pounds of real marijuana at a CBD store in Five Points
FILE PHOTO
Lonnie B. Nelson in ‘secure’ status, RCSD searching nearby
Murdaugh
Graphic: Court documents reveal new details in Murdaugh murders
Nancy Gregory is named the new interim superintendent of Richland School District Two.
Richland Two names interim superintendent after resignation of Dr. Baron Davis

Latest News

Archaeologists say the discovery provides "another glimpse into the life of ancient Egyptians."...
Mummified crocodiles discovered in Egyptian tomb
Archaeologists say the discovery provides "another glimpse into the life of ancient Egyptians."...
Mummified crocodiles discovered in Egyptian tomb
One person is dead after a collision in Saluda County on Friday night.
One person dead after single-vehicle collision in Saluda County
The collision occurred around 8: 20 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, on Charleston Highway near...
Vehicle collision in Lexington County results in hospitalization of deputy