Sumter Dunkin’ to celebrate re-opening with free coffee for a year giveaway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Could you use free coffee for a year?

Friday Dunkin’ Donuts announced it is celebrating the grand reopening of its Sumter location on Jan. 25th.

The restaurant at 2567 Broad St has been remodeled and will kick off its celebrations at 9 a.m. Organizers said the store will award the first 100 guests with Free Coffee for a year. The business will also provide a free donut with any beverage purchase during the event between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

At 10 a.m. the store will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by a check to Harvest Hope Food Bank with a $1,000 grant in partnership with the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. Other activities during the opening celebration include chances for free merchandise, a spins on Dunink’s Prize Wheel.

