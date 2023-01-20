SkyView
South Carolina economy continues to run hot in winter, SCDEW reports hiring up

SCDEW's logo(SCDEW)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina’s economy continues to run hot through the winter.

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW) said Friday that the labor market rose at the end of 2022. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) for Nov. of last year.

JOLTS indicated the state saw 175,000 job openings, a rise from Oct. reported 169,000. Businesses hired 12,000 more workers in Nov. compared to Oct.

The quit rate also rose from 3.1% to 3.6% in Nov.

“Despite the pessimism out there, our state’s businesses and workers are thriving,” said Dr. Bryan Grady, Labor Market Information Director at SCDEW.

