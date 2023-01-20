South Carolina economy continues to run hot in winter, SCDEW reports hiring up

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina’s economy continues to run hot through the winter.

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW) said Friday that the labor market rose at the end of 2022. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) for Nov. of last year.

JOLTS indicated the state saw 175,000 job openings, a rise from Oct. reported 169,000. Businesses hired 12,000 more workers in Nov. compared to Oct.

The quit rate also rose from 3.1% to 3.6% in Nov.

“Despite the pessimism out there, our state’s businesses and workers are thriving,” said Dr. Bryan Grady, Labor Market Information Director at SCDEW.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.