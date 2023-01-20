Soda City Live: Segregation to Justice film” shares historical depiction of Briggs v. Elliot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you haven’t had a chance to check out the film based on a true story based in Clarendon County about the historic case of Briggs v. Elliot now is your chance.

Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the South Carolina Education Association’s new headquarters, there will be a screening of the movie “Segregation to Justice”.

“Segregation to Justice” is produced by Motivated Education Films and was sponsored by the “Call Me Mister Program” as a part of the Division of Equity and Inclusion program at Clemson University.

Director and producer, Zebulun Dinkins shares details about the concept of the film along with actors Melody Williams and Jalan Robinson.

“Segregation to Justice” will be available everywhere in February. Click here for more.

Segregation to Justice film” shares historical depiction of Briggs v. Elliot (kontra bee | Modivated Education Films)

