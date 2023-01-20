SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: RockBox resolutions that will last through December

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s mid-January, a time when so many people realize their New Year’s resolutions are not happening. Did you keep up with your resolution to get in shape? How do you make that goal last through December? Katie Georgiades is a fitness trainer and the owner of RockBox Fitness. Chris Jenkins also is a trainer at RockBox. They say you have to figure out your “why” and focus on that as motivation. Plus, having others hold you accountable is key.

RockBox resolutions that will last through December
RockBox resolutions that will last through December(RockBox Fitness)

RockBox is a form of exercise that will have you sweatin’ and smilin’ at the same time. It fuses together boxing, kickboxing, and functional training.

Katie and Chris say the workouts keep you hooked. The team at RockBox combines boxing and kickboxing with functional training exercises to keep things fresh and exciting with a new workout every day.

To learn more go to https://www.rockboxfitness.com/lexington/.

RockBox resolutions that will last through December
RockBox resolutions that will last through December(RockBox Fitness)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crowntown Cannibus store manager Connie Jackson has been arrested in connection with a five...
Columbia police say they found 20 pounds of real marijuana at a CBD store in Five Points
RCSD deputies were shot at while serving an eviction notice Friday morning in Columbia.
RCSD deputies shot at while serving eviction in Columbia
Parents of cadets at the Youth Challenge Program and Job Challenge Program are outraged...
“Please come get your child,” Mother urges parents to take children out of SC Youth Challenge due to violence
The Lexington police is searching for two alleged shoplifters.
Police searching for shoplifters who allegedly stole over $4,800 from Lexington Ulta Beauty
A former Columbia High School employee has been arrested in connection with alleged sex crimes...
Former Columbia High School employee arrested, alleged sex crimes with minors

Latest News

Soda City Live: From segregation to justice movie
Soda City Live: Segregation to Justice film” shares historical depiction of Briggs v. Elliot
Local artist Dogon Krigga is having an exhibition at the Richland Library.
Soda City Live: Richland Library hosts local artist Dogon Krigga’s work with exhibit
Soda City Live: Authentique beauties pageant
Soda City Live: Authentique Beauties Pageant
11th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration
Soda City Live: You’re invited to a community celebration and potluck