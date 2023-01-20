Soda City Live: RockBox resolutions that will last through December

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s mid-January, a time when so many people realize their New Year’s resolutions are not happening. Did you keep up with your resolution to get in shape? How do you make that goal last through December? Katie Georgiades is a fitness trainer and the owner of RockBox Fitness. Chris Jenkins also is a trainer at RockBox. They say you have to figure out your “why” and focus on that as motivation. Plus, having others hold you accountable is key.

RockBox resolutions that will last through December (RockBox Fitness)

RockBox is a form of exercise that will have you sweatin’ and smilin’ at the same time. It fuses together boxing, kickboxing, and functional training.

Katie and Chris say the workouts keep you hooked. The team at RockBox combines boxing and kickboxing with functional training exercises to keep things fresh and exciting with a new workout every day.

To learn more go to https://www.rockboxfitness.com/lexington/.

RockBox resolutions that will last through December (RockBox Fitness)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.