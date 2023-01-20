Soda City Live: Richland Library hosts local artist Dogon Krigga’s work with exhibit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland Library will be showcasing a local artist’s work in their gallery reception entitled “Time and Time Again”.

It’s an exhibition created by Dogon Krigga and guests will have a chance to view the artwork and ask questions.

The exhibition event will take place on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 6:30 p.m. at Richland Library Main.

