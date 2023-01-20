SkyView
Soda City Live: Authentique Beauties Pageant

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Authentique Beauties is a non-profit founded by Miss South Carolina Plus America 2022-2023 to help young ladies with confidence and as a platform that teaches self-worth.

Authentique Beauties Pageant
Authentique Beauties Pageant(Authentique Beauties)

On Saturday, Jan. 21, the event will take place in Gaston at 131 N. Carlisle Street.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $30 at the door. For more information on Authentique Beauties, click here.

Authentique Beauties Pageant
Authentique Beauties Pageant(Authentique Beauties)

