Soda City Live: Authentique Beauties Pageant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Authentique Beauties is a non-profit founded by Miss South Carolina Plus America 2022-2023 to help young ladies with confidence and as a platform that teaches self-worth.

Authentique Beauties Pageant (Authentique Beauties)

On Saturday, Jan. 21, the event will take place in Gaston at 131 N. Carlisle Street.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $30 at the door. For more information on Authentique Beauties, click here.

