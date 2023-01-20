SkyView
Senator Lindsey Graham shows support for Ukraine during press conference in Kyiv

U.S. senators Lindsey Graham, Richard Blumenthal, and Sheldon Whitehouse with President...
U.S. senators Lindsey Graham, Richard Blumenthal, and Sheldon Whitehouse with President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukraine officials.(Senator Lindsey Graham Instagram)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham visited Kyiv, Ukraine with Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-Rhode Island).

The senators met with U.S. and Ukraine government officials including Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“All three of us, one Republican and two Democrats, share the same goal - for Ukraine to drive the Russians out of Ukraine.”

Senator Graham called on South Carolinians to help with the process of stopping Russian President Vladimir Putin because he believes if he is not stopped in Ukraine, Putin will continue with his mission.

“To achieve that goal, the Ukrainian military needs tanks. I am tired of the s*** show surrounding who is going to send tanks and when are they going to send them. Putin is trying to rewrite the map of Europe by force of arms. World order is at stake.

He also called out Germany as he expressed his frustration over a lack of tanks sent to Kyiv by its western allies, including the United States.

“To the Germans: Send tanks to Ukraine because they need them. It is in your own national interest that Putin loses in Ukraine. To the Biden Administration: Send American tanks so that others will follow our lead.”

During the Kyiv press conference, Graham mentioned the senators will continue working in Washington to assist Ukraine.

