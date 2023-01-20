SkyView
Richland Two names interim superintendent after resignation of Dr. Baron Davis

Nancy Gregory is named the new interim superintendent of Richland School District Two.
Nancy Gregory is named the new interim superintendent of Richland School District Two.(Richland Two School District)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:25 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland School District Two has officially named its new interim superintendent.

Nancy Gregory was named as interim superintendent after Dr. Baron Davis resigned on Jan.17 after a long district meeting.

After receiving 6 yes and 1 no vote, Gregory becomes superintendent effective starting on Jan. 19.

She previously served as the chief instructional officer for the district.

