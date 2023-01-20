Richland Two names interim superintendent after resignation of Dr. Baron Davis

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland School District Two has officially named its new interim superintendent.

Nancy Gregory was named as interim superintendent after Dr. Baron Davis resigned on Jan.17 after a long district meeting.

After receiving 6 yes and 1 no vote, Gregory becomes superintendent effective starting on Jan. 19.

She previously served as the chief instructional officer for the district.

The @RichlandTwo School Board has selected Nancy Gregory as the interim superintendent effective January 19th. pic.twitter.com/t9INtTKEcY — Richland School District Two (@RichlandTwo) January 20, 2023

