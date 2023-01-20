SkyView
Police: 72-year-old woman dies, 2 others injured after Denny’s sign falls on car

According to authorities, high winds in the area may have contributed to a restaurant sign...
By Dustin Vogt and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Authorities in Kentucky say a woman has died and two others injured after a restaurant sign fell on their car.

According to the Elizabethtown Police Department, a Denny’s restaurant sign hit a car that was occupied by three people in a parking lot Thursday afternoon.

Witnesses told WAVE that the wind appeared to knock the sign from its post before it struck the vehicle.

Authorities said three adults were inside the car when the sign fell, including a 72-year-old woman. She was transported to the hospital but later died.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Elizabethtown police spokesperson Chris Denham said. “It’s certainly very windy and I’m certain that was a factor and involved in this.”

According to police, all of the occupants of the car needed to be extracted from the vehicle by first responders and taken to the hospital.

Authorities did not immediately release the condition of the other two victims or identify the woman killed in the incident.

Elizabethtown police said their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

