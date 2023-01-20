SkyView
PHOTOS: Deion Sanders’ home hits market for $1.5 million

Pro football superstar Deion Sanders has listed his Mississippi property for $1.5 million. (Source: WLBT)
By Josh Carter, Joseph Doehring and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Pro Football Hall of Fame player Deion Sanders is selling his Mississippi home.

Sanders has listed his Canton property for $1.5 million which includes a 5,300-square-foot home that sits on more than 42 acres.

The home is described as a “farmhouse oasis” with five bedrooms and six bathrooms that was built in 2011, according to the listing.

A barn is located on the property with stables along with a pool, hot tub and lake.

The Hall of Famer has listed his property for sale after taking over as head coach at the University of Colorado.

Before announcing the move, Sanders was Jackson State’s head coach from 2020 where he guided the Tigers to consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference titles.

More information on the property is available online.

