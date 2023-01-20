SkyView
Mountain Dew releases limited-edition Baja Blast hot sauce

Mountain Dew teamed up with Houston-based sauce shop iBurn to create Baja Blast hot sauce.
Mountain Dew teamed up with Houston-based sauce shop iBurn to create Baja Blast hot sauce.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(CNN) - Mountain Dew Baja Blast has long been a fan favorite beverage. Now, it’s being made into a limited-edition hot sauce.

In celebration of National Hot Sauce Day, which is this Sunday, Mountain Dew teamed up with Houston-based sauce shop iBurn to create Baja Blast hot sauce.

It takes the soda’s fruity, tropical flavor and adds a blast of heat from habanero peppers, jalapeño peppers and green chiles.

Here’s the catch – only 750 bottles of the Baja Blast hot sauce were made.

If you’d like the chance to win your own bottle, visit the Mountain Dew website here and complete the entry form.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

