Lonnie B. Nelson in ‘secure’ status, RCSD searching nearby

FILE PHOTO(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials confirmed Friday morning that Lonnie B. Nelson Elementary is under ‘secure’ status.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is conducting a search nearby.

