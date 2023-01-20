Lexington man accused of pointing gun at deputy

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington County man is accused of pointing a gun at a Lexington County deputy after an alleged domestic violence incident.

According to authorities, 56-year-old Mikel Scott Hinkle is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a person and third-degree domestic violence.

“Hinkle and a family member were traveling in a ride service car on Jan. 12, when Hinkle started hitting his family member,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “When the ride service driver confronted Hinkle, he then assaulted the driver.”

During the drive, the ride service driver was able to record audio of Hinkle and the family member and contacted law enforcement.

A deputy went to Hinkle’s home in relation to a possible domestic assault investigation.

Investigators say the deputy knocked on the door and identified herself before the suspect came out of the home with a handgun pointed in her direction.

“Hinkle went to his bedroom and came out with a handgun, which he pointed at the deputy while complaining she was in his home,” stated Koon.

Eventually, the deputy convinced him to put the gun down and arrested him.

Hinkle was released from the Lexington County Detention Center after meeting the conditions of his bond.

