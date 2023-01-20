SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Lexington man accused of pointing gun at deputy

Mikel Hinkle is accused of pointing a gun at a Lexington County deputy.
Mikel Hinkle is accused of pointing a gun at a Lexington County deputy.(Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington County man is accused of pointing a gun at a Lexington County deputy after an alleged domestic violence incident.

According to authorities, 56-year-old Mikel Scott Hinkle is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a person and third-degree domestic violence.

“Hinkle and a family member were traveling in a ride service car on Jan. 12, when Hinkle started hitting his family member,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “When the ride service driver confronted Hinkle, he then assaulted the driver.”

During the drive, the ride service driver was able to record audio of Hinkle and the family member and contacted law enforcement.

A deputy went to Hinkle’s home in relation to a possible domestic assault investigation.

Investigators say the deputy knocked on the door and identified herself before the suspect came out of the home with a handgun pointed in her direction.

“Hinkle went to his bedroom and came out with a handgun, which he pointed at the deputy while complaining she was in his home,” stated Koon.

Eventually, the deputy convinced him to put the gun down and arrested him.

Hinkle was released from the Lexington County Detention Center after meeting the conditions of his bond.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crowntown Cannibus store manager Connie Jackson has been arrested in connection with a five...
Columbia police say they found 20 pounds of real marijuana at a CBD store in Five Points
RCSD deputies were shot at while serving an eviction notice Friday morning in Columbia.
RCSD deputies shot at while serving eviction in Columbia
Parents of cadets at the Youth Challenge Program and Job Challenge Program are outraged...
“Please come get your child,” Mother urges parents to take children out of SC Youth Challenge due to violence
The Lexington police is searching for two alleged shoplifters.
Police searching for shoplifters who allegedly stole over $4,800 from Lexington Ulta Beauty
A former Columbia High School employee has been arrested in connection with alleged sex crimes...
Former Columbia High School employee arrested, alleged sex crimes with minors

Latest News

RCSD began the investigation on Jan. 13.
Deputies investigating officer stabbing at Richland County jail
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Sunday will feature on/off rain for most of the day which could accumulate to over 2 inches.
U.S. senators Lindsey Graham, Richard Blumenthal, and Sheldon Whitehouse with President...
Senator Lindsey Graham shows support for Ukraine during press conference in Kyiv
SCDEW's logo
South Carolina economy continues to run hot in winter, SCDEW reports hiring up