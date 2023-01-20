SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Keno player turns 20-cent bet into $108K win

A Las Vegas resident turns a 20-cent bet into a $100K Keno win.
A Las Vegas resident turns a 20-cent bet into a $100K Keno win.(Station Casinos)
By Caitlin Lilly and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A resident in Las Vegas turned a 20-cent bet into a massive payday last Monday at an off-Strip casino.

According to Station Casinos, the lucky winner, who remained anonymous, bet 20 cents while playing Keno at Boulder Station.

Station Casinos said the guest picked 10 numbers, and all 10 numbers hit for a payout of $108,877.45.

No other information was provided.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crowntown Cannibus store manager Connie Jackson has been arrested in connection with a five...
Columbia police say they found 20 pounds of real marijuana at a CBD store in Five Points
Parents of cadets at the Youth Challenge Program and Job Challenge Program are outraged...
“Please come get your child,” Mother urges parents to take children out of SC Youth Challenge due to violence
The Lexington police is searching for two alleged shoplifters.
Police searching for shoplifters who allegedly stole over $4,800 from Lexington Ulta Beauty
A former Columbia High School employee has been arrested in connection with alleged sex crimes...
Former Columbia High School employee arrested, alleged sex crimes with minors
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting

Latest News

Google is laying off 12,000 workers, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff after rapid...
Google axing 12,000 jobs, as tech industry layoffs widen
This photo provided by NASA, astronauts NASA's Nicole Mann and Japan's Koichi Wakata venture...
First Native American woman in space steps out on spacewalk
BREAKING GRAPHIC
Deputies shot at while serving eviction notice in Richland County
Parents of a 6-year-old who allegedly shot his teacher released a statement.
6-year-old shooting suspect has disability, family says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged countries to send more weapons to Ukraine without...
Zelenskyy pleads for tanks