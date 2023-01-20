SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Sunday will feature on/off rain for most of the day which could accumulate to over 2 inches.

wis
wis(wis)
By Von Gaskin
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis
wis(wis)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

  • FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY- SUNDAY An all-day soaking rain
  • Saturday will be near average with highs in the middle 50s under partly sunny skies
  • Showers will arrive overnight Saturday into early Sunday
  • Sunday will feature areas of rain with totals around 2 inches
wis
wis(wis)

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Tonight into Saturday clouds will begin to slide over the region helping to keep temperatures on the cooler side tomorrow in the middle 50s.

wis
wis(wis)

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Sunday as a low pressure system will move out of the Gulf and over the Carolinas producing steady rains throughout much of Sunday. Some of these showers could be on the moderate to heavy side leading to about 1-2 inches of rainfall throughout the Midlands. This could result in some minor street flooding in the typical spots.

wis
wis(wis)
wis
wis(wis)

The rain moves out Monday giving us a chance to dry out with a mix of sun and clouds but staying cool with highs in the middle 50s.

Another low pressure/cold front system heads our way Tuesday night into Wednesday giving us more showers and a couple thunderstorms.

wis
wis(wis)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Friday Night: Clear to Partly Cloudy with temperatures in the upper30s.

Saturday: Increasing clouds with highs near average in the mid 50s.

FIRST ALERT Sunday: Periods of rain that will be heavy at times. About 1-2 inches of rain is expected. Highs in the low 50s. Rain chances at 100%.

Monday: Highs in the upper 50s with partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday: Overcast with a few showers late in the day. Highs in the mid 50s.

Wednesday: Cloudy skies with scattered showers and maybe a rumble of thunder. Lows are in the upper 40s and highs reach the mid 60s.

wis
wis(wis)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crowntown Cannibus store manager Connie Jackson has been arrested in connection with a five...
Columbia police say they found 20 pounds of real marijuana at a CBD store in Five Points
RCSD deputies were shot at while serving an eviction notice Friday morning in Columbia.
RCSD deputies shot at while serving eviction in Columbia
Parents of cadets at the Youth Challenge Program and Job Challenge Program are outraged...
“Please come get your child,” Mother urges parents to take children out of SC Youth Challenge due to violence
The Lexington police is searching for two alleged shoplifters.
Police searching for shoplifters who allegedly stole over $4,800 from Lexington Ulta Beauty
A former Columbia High School employee has been arrested in connection with alleged sex crimes...
Former Columbia High School employee arrested, alleged sex crimes with minors

Latest News

WIS First Alert Weather: Jan. 20, 2023
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny skies today then heavy rain moves in Sunday
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather