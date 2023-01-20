FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Sunday will feature on/off rain for most of the day which could accumulate to over 2 inches.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis (wis)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY- SUNDAY An all-day soaking rain

Saturday will be near average with highs in the middle 50s under partly sunny skies

Showers will arrive overnight Saturday into early Sunday

Sunday will feature areas of rain with totals around 2 inches



wis (wis)

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Tonight into Saturday clouds will begin to slide over the region helping to keep temperatures on the cooler side tomorrow in the middle 50s.

wis (wis)

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Sunday as a low pressure system will move out of the Gulf and over the Carolinas producing steady rains throughout much of Sunday. Some of these showers could be on the moderate to heavy side leading to about 1-2 inches of rainfall throughout the Midlands. This could result in some minor street flooding in the typical spots.

wis (wis)

wis (wis)

The rain moves out Monday giving us a chance to dry out with a mix of sun and clouds but staying cool with highs in the middle 50s.

Another low pressure/cold front system heads our way Tuesday night into Wednesday giving us more showers and a couple thunderstorms.

wis (wis)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Friday Night: Clear to Partly Cloudy with temperatures in the upper30s.

Saturday: Increasing clouds with highs near average in the mid 50s.

FIRST ALERT Sunday: Periods of rain that will be heavy at times. About 1-2 inches of rain is expected. Highs in the low 50s. Rain chances at 100%.

Monday: Highs in the upper 50s with partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday: Overcast with a few showers late in the day. Highs in the mid 50s.

Wednesday: Cloudy skies with scattered showers and maybe a rumble of thunder. Lows are in the upper 40s and highs reach the mid 60s.

wis (wis)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.