SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Another round of heavy rain tonight then sunshine returns on Monday

Watch WIS News 10 on Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m.
By Eric Zernich
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One more round of moderate to heavy showers will slide across the Midlands tonight ending about midnight then skies clear and sunshine returns on Monday.

WiS
WiS(WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

  • Showers eventually move out tonight with lows in the lower 40s.
  • Sunshine and drier weather returns Monday and Tuesday.
  • Gusty winds up to 25 mph Monday afternoon.
  • Another round of rain moves in Wednesday.
WiS
WiS(WIS)

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Steady showers continue to sweep across the Palmetto state tonight adding to what has already been a very wet day as most spots have picked up well over an inch of rain. By the time the rain moves out about midnight several communities could have picked up more than 2 inches of rain today.

WiS
WiS(WIS)

Skies then clear out on Monday giving us a chance to dry out but temperatures stay on the cooler side with highs in the middle 50s and winds will be breezy gusting up to 25 mph.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

It will be a freezing cold start to our Tuesday with morning lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s before temperatures slowly warm up throughout the day into the mid 50s under mainly sunny skies.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Another low pressure/cold front system heads our way Wednesday giving us more showers and a couple thunderstorms. It will also turn breezy Wednesday afternoon with gusts up to 30 mph.

WiS
WiS(WIS)

Sunshine and drier weather returns to close out the work week with below average temperatures in the lower 50s Thursday and Friday and overnight lows dipping down into the lower 30s.

An unsettled weather pattern begins next Sunday and continues into the following week with several more chances for showers.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Showers finally moving out tonight with lows in the lower 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and dry with highs in the middle 50s. Also a little breezy with winds gusts up to 25 mph.

Tuesday: A very cold start in the upper 20s then partly cloudy with temperatures warming into the middle 50s.

Wednesday: Cloudy skies with scattered showers and maybe a few thunderstorms. Lows are in the lower 40s and highs reach the middle 60s. Wind gusts up to 35 mph.

Thursday: Mainly sunny and breezy. Highs in the middle 50s with winds gusting up to 25 mph.

Friday: Cool sunshine with temperatures in the lower 50s and a chilly breeze out of the West at 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and seasonable with highs in the middle 50s.

WiS
WiS(WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karen Dowling, 62, of Port Charlotte, won a $1 million lottery scratch-off jackpot.
Woman turns stop at grocery store into $1M lottery check
Murdaugh
Graphic: Court documents reveal new details in Murdaugh murders
The collision occurred around 8: 20 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, on Charleston Highway near...
Vehicle collision in Lexington County results in hospitalization of deputy
Crowntown Cannibus store manager Connie Jackson has been arrested in connection with a five...
Columbia police say they found 20 pounds of real marijuana at a CBD store in Five Points
Wanted in two separate cases of burglary and indecent exposure in Sumter.
Sumter Police searching for man wanted for burglary, indecent exposure

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WIS First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather