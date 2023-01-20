FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Another round of heavy rain tonight then sunshine returns on Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One more round of moderate to heavy showers will slide across the Midlands tonight ending about midnight then skies clear and sunshine returns on Monday.

WiS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Showers eventually move out tonight with lows in the lower 40s.

Sunshine and drier weather returns Monday and Tuesday.

Gusty winds up to 25 mph Monday afternoon.

Another round of rain moves in Wednesday.

WiS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Steady showers continue to sweep across the Palmetto state tonight adding to what has already been a very wet day as most spots have picked up well over an inch of rain. By the time the rain moves out about midnight several communities could have picked up more than 2 inches of rain today.

WiS (WIS)

Skies then clear out on Monday giving us a chance to dry out but temperatures stay on the cooler side with highs in the middle 50s and winds will be breezy gusting up to 25 mph.

WIS (WIS)

It will be a freezing cold start to our Tuesday with morning lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s before temperatures slowly warm up throughout the day into the mid 50s under mainly sunny skies.

WIS (WIS)

Another low pressure/cold front system heads our way Wednesday giving us more showers and a couple thunderstorms. It will also turn breezy Wednesday afternoon with gusts up to 30 mph.

WiS (WIS)

Sunshine and drier weather returns to close out the work week with below average temperatures in the lower 50s Thursday and Friday and overnight lows dipping down into the lower 30s.

An unsettled weather pattern begins next Sunday and continues into the following week with several more chances for showers.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Showers finally moving out tonight with lows in the lower 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and dry with highs in the middle 50s. Also a little breezy with winds gusts up to 25 mph.

Tuesday: A very cold start in the upper 20s then partly cloudy with temperatures warming into the middle 50s.

Wednesday: Cloudy skies with scattered showers and maybe a few thunderstorms. Lows are in the lower 40s and highs reach the middle 60s. Wind gusts up to 35 mph.

Thursday: Mainly sunny and breezy. Highs in the middle 50s with winds gusting up to 25 mph.

Friday: Cool sunshine with temperatures in the lower 50s and a chilly breeze out of the West at 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and seasonable with highs in the middle 50s.

WiS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.